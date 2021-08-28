MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.