MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 148,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 95,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 781,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

