MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,565 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.