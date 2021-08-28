Makita Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Makita in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Makita alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MKTAY stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83. Makita has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.