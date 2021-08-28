Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $74.69 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

