Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Down 4.5%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.97 and last traded at $77.09. Approximately 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 198,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $528,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

