Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $61,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

