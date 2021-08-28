Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Down 43.6% in August

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,736,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCOA remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,196,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,723,969. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Marijuana Company of America alerts:

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of non-psychoactive industrial hemp, and hemp-derived consumer products. It offers hemp wellness products including hempSMART Brain, hempSMART Pain, hempSMART Pain Cream, hempSMART Drops, hempSMART Pet Drops, hempSMART Face, and hempSMART Drink Mix.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.