Markston International LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Markston International LLC cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

