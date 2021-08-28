Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $384.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

