Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $384.35 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

