Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $57.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

