MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.28. 614,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.18. MasTec has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

