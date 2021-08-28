Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $508,666.26

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $508,666.26 and $47.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.66 or 1.00006501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.32 or 0.00483243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00849433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00349452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004690 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

