McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.