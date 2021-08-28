Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,376,075.88 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $23,701.83.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total value of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

MEDP stock opened at $180.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Medpace by 557.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

