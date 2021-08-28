Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives “Focus List” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their focus list rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $153.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

