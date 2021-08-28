Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $152.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 200,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,199,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after buying an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

