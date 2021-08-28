Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 750,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.0 days.

MHSDF stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.