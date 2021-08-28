Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 750,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.0 days.

MHSDF stock remained flat at $$3.44 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

