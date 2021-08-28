Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.38.

