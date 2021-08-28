Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $2.39 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,890 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

