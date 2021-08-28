Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,184,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.74 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.