Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELLO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

