Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCG. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Shares of MCG opened at $11.01 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.