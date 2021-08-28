Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.81. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

