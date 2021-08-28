Meme Price Tops $536.47 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $536.47 or 0.01096203 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.85 or 0.00486005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003287 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007693 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

