Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

