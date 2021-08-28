Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

