Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,159. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

