Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

