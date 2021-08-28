Michael Blakiston Acquires 58,325 Shares of Venturex Resources Limited (ASX:VXR) Stock

Venturex Resources Limited (ASX:VXR) insider Michael Blakiston acquired 58,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$34,995.00 ($24,996.43).

Michael Blakiston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Blakiston acquired 7,000,000 shares of Venturex Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$4,585,000.00 ($3,275,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Venturex Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

