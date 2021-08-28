Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $441.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.97 million and the highest is $452.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.21. 367,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,027. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

