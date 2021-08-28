Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 124,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,222,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

