Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,865 GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBOX stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. GreenBox POS has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

