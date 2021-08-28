Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

