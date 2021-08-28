Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

