Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Delta Apparel worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $29.79 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.