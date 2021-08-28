Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

MRTX stock opened at $163.22 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

