Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,025,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,677,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

