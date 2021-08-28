Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 123,472 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

MCO opened at $377.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

