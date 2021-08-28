Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 389,037 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 389,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,604 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.