Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 389,037 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 389,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,604 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
Further Reading: Bond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.