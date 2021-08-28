Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $25.94 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,942,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $131.86 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

