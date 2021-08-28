Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $33.32 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $668.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

