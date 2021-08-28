Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $478.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

