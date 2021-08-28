Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $67,500.00 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MODN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

