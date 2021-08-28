Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00.

MRNA opened at $382.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.07. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

