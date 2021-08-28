MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 3,443,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,781. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 20.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 242.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 389,086 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

