MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 3,443,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,781. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.
About MOGU
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.