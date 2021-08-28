Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

