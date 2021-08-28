MonaCoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $103.08 million and $1.12 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

