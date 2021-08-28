MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,109,490.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $395.61 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.